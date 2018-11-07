Latest
livewire

Grassley Thanks ‘True Public Servant’ Sessions After Trump Ousts AG

By
November 7, 2018 3:24 pm

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) appeared resigned to Attorney General Jeff Sessions ouster as attorney general, praising his former colleague in the Senate but refraining from criticizing Trump’s dismissal of Sessions.

Read Grassley’s tweet below:

Grassley released a full statement later Wednesday:

“Jeff Sessions is a dedicated public servant and man of honor. I was proud to serve alongside him in the United States Senate for over twenty years. His leadership, integrity and dedication to our country as Attorney General are admirable and commendable. Jeff deserves the thanks of the nation for his service. I remain personally grateful for his valued friendship over the years.

“I look forward to working with Matt Whitaker as he takes the helm of the Justice Department. A fellow Iowan, who I’ve known for many years, Matt will work hard and make us proud. The Justice Department is in good hands during this time of transition.”

This post has been updated.

