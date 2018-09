Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) rebuked Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) when she finished her opening comments, scolding her for bringing up the other allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“I’m sorry you brought up about the unsubstantiated allegations of other people because we’re here for the sole purpose of listening to Dr. Ford, and we’ll consider other issues other times,” Grassley said.