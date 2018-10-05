Latest
13 mins ago
Sasse A Confirmed Yes On Kavanaugh After ‘150 Hours’ Doing His ‘Homework’
41 mins ago
Just Roll With It: Trump Gets Toilet Paper Stuck To His Shoe As He Boards Air Force One
42 mins ago
Trump Calls Kavanaugh Protesters ‘Elevator Screamers’ Paid By Soros
livewire Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

Grassley: Kavanaugh Treated Worse Than Thomas, ‘Fix Was In’ From The Beginning

By
October 5, 2018 9:51 am

During a speech from the Senate floor on Friday morning, less than an hour before the Senate holds a cloture vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) claimed that Democrats had treated Kavanaugh worse than rejected Supreme Court nominee Robert Bork and Clarence Thomas, the Supreme Court justice accused of sexual harassment in the 1990s.

What left wing groups and their Democratic allies have done to judge Brett Kavanaugh is nothing short of monstrous. I saw what they did to Robert Bork, I saw what they did to Clarence Thomas,” he said. “That was nothing compared to what we witnessed here in the last three months.” 

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: