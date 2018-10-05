Grassley: Kavanaugh Treated Worse Than Thomas, ‘Fix Was In’ From The Beginning

During a speech from the Senate floor on Friday morning, less than an hour before the Senate holds a cloture vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) claimed that Democrats had treated Kavanaugh worse than rejected Supreme Court nominee Robert Bork and Clarence Thomas, the Supreme Court justice accused of sexual harassment in the 1990s.

“What left wing groups and their Democratic allies have done to judge Brett Kavanaugh is nothing short of monstrous. I saw what they did to Robert Bork, I saw what they did to Clarence Thomas,” he said. “That was nothing compared to what we witnessed here in the last three months.”