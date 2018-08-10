Grassley Announces Kavanaugh Hearings To Begin Sept. 4

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) announced Friday that confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will begin on Sept. 4, the day after Labor Day. Grassley said he expects the hearings to last three to four days.
Read his full release below:
JUST IN: Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley announces hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will begin September 4th. https://t.co/sApqs5eNcu pic.twitter.com/lCotesZko5
— ABC News (@ABC) August 10, 2018