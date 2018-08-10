Latest
16 mins ago
Kobach Steps Aside From Role As KS Top Elections Chief After Colyer’s Demand
Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer delivers a speech after his swearing in on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, becoming the 47th governor of Kansas. (Bo Rader/Wichita Eagle/TNS)
29 mins ago
Colyer Questions Whether Kobach Is Staying Out Of Vote Counting
1 hour ago
Bank Granted Manafort Loan After CEO Expressed Interest In Working For Trump
livewire

Grassley Announces Kavanaugh Hearings To Begin Sept. 4

By | August 10, 2018 4:05 pm
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Group

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) announced Friday that confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will begin on Sept. 4, the day after Labor Day. Grassley said he expects the hearings to last three to four days.

Read his full release below:

Ep. #34: Donald Trump Jr. Is More Central To The Russia Story Than People Think
More Livewire
View All
Comments