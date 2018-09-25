Latest
Andrew Gillum the Democratic candidate for Florida Governor speaks during a campaign rally at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades on August 31, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. Mr. Gillum is facing off against his Republican challenger Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) in the November 6th election.
Grassley Announces Friday Committee Vote On Kavanaugh, Day After Hearing

By
September 25, 2018 6:26 pm

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) announced Tuesday that the committee would vote on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination on Friday at 9:30 a.m. ET, just a day after Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford will be asked about Blasey Ford’s sexual assault allegation against Kavanaugh in a hearing.

