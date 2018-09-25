Grassley Announces Friday Committee Vote On Kavanaugh, Day After Hearing

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) announced Tuesday that the committee would vote on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination on Friday at 9:30 a.m. ET, just a day after Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford will be asked about Blasey Ford’s sexual assault allegation against Kavanaugh in a hearing.

