Graham: ‘Relationship’ Between Trump And Sessions ‘Is Beyond Repair’

Sen. Lindsey Graham told NBC’s “Today” show Tuesday that the rift between President Trump and his Attorney General Jeff Sessions is “much deeper” than Trump’s clear ire with Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia probe.

“This relationship [between Trump & Sessions] is beyond repair…You have to replace him [Sessions] w/ somebody who is highly qualified & will committ to the Senate to allow Mueller to do his job.” @LindseyGrahamSC explains why his opinion of AG Jeff Sessions has changed pic.twitter.com/hrGAFoCA6K — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 28, 2018