Graham Tells Trump To ‘Ride It Out,’ Leave Mueller Alone Before Midterms

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) fielded golf balls and questions at his Sunday outing with President Donald Trump, saying that he tried to convince the President not to end Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation before the midterms when Trump brought it up “about 20 times.”

According to a Tuesday Roll Call report, Graham did his best to calm the irate President, as he told the audience at a Greenville County Republican Party event Monday night.

“I want to win in November. If we stop the Mueller probe tomorrow, you wouldn’t be able to talk about anything else,” Graham said. “I told the President this: I promise you, you’ll be treated fairly. I promise you that the people who put the Clinton investigation in the tank, they’re going to have their day too.”

“So, I’m going to let Mueller do his job and we’ll see what he finds, but Mueller’s not in charge of looking at the FISA warrant application, he’s not in charge of overseeing the FBI,” he continued. “What they did during the 2016 election on behalf of Clinton appalls me.”

He quipped about Trump’s refusal to work with his own staff.

“I’ve told the President the same thing I’m going to tell you. I’ve been looking at this for two years. I find zero evidence of you colluding with the Russians. Trump beat Hillary Clinton, not the Russians,” Graham said. “I don’t think he colluded with the Russians ‘cause I don’t think he colludes with his own government, so why do we think he would’ve colluded with the Russians?”

The senator’s weekend was loaded with members of the Trump family, as he spent his Sunday evening dining with Jared Kushner.

“The Russian tower meeting, the only thing I can tell you about that meeting, Jared — who I had dinner with last night — in the middle of the meeting texted to his assistant, ‘get me out of this meeting.’ So, I told the President I know you don’t like it,” Graham said. “I know you feel put upon, you just gotta ride it out.”