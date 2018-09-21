Latest
4 mins ago
Fox Host Laura Ingraham Calls on Trump To Fire Rosenstein ‘Today’
26 mins ago
Rosenstein Combats NYT Piece: ‘There Is No Basis To Invoke The 25th Amendment’
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 21: Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney and fixer, exits federal court, August 21, 2018 in New York City. Cohen reached a plea agreement with prosecutors involving charges of bank fraud, tax fraud and campaign finance violations. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
35 mins ago
Cohen Pays Unannounced Visit To NY Courthouse Where He Pleaded Guilty
livewire

Graham Tells Trump To Beware Of NYT Reporting After Rosenstein Story

By
September 21, 2018 2:52 pm

Shortly after the New York Times published its bombshell report that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein floated secretly recording and ousting President Trump, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told Trump to be wary of the Times’ reporting.

Graham often allies with the President but is also a big defender of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe in Congress.

