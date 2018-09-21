Graham Tells Trump To Beware Of NYT Reporting After Rosenstein Story

Shortly after the New York Times published its bombshell report that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein floated secretly recording and ousting President Trump, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told Trump to be wary of the Times’ reporting.
Graham often allies with the President but is also a big defender of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe in Congress.
When it comes to President @realDonaldTrump….. BEWARE of anything coming out of the @nytimes. https://t.co/NR24rVdknw
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 21, 2018