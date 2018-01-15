Latest
UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 11: Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus PAC, conducts a news conference at the DNC where members of the CBC PAC endorsed Hillary Clinton for president, February 11, 2016. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Dem Rep.: Trump ‘Absolutely Knows That He Is Playing To The Racists’ 8 hours ago
After Durbin Challenges WH Over Racist Remarks, Trump Cries ‘Misrepresented’ 8 hours ago
 TSHWANE, SOUTH AFRICA – NOVEMBER 02, 2017: (SOUTH AFRICA OUT): EFF marched to the Isreali embassy in Pretoria today in solidarity with the Palestinians on November 02, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images/Getty Images)
South Africa Summons US Diplomat To Explain Trump’s ‘Sh*thole’ Comment 10 hours ago
livewire

Graham: ‘My Memory Hasn’t Evolved’ Regarding Trump ‘Sh*thole’ Meeting

By | January 15, 2018 2:11 pm
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism, questions Attorney General Jeff Sessions during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/AP

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said on Monday that his memory “hasn’t evolved” in regards to the explosive immigration meeting during which President Donald Trump reportedly called Haiti, El Salvador, and unnamed African countries “shithole countries.”

While again refusing to explicitly confirm whether or not Trump made those comments, Graham told the Post and Courier “My memory hasn’t evolved. I know what was said and I know what I said.”

The South Carolina senator was possibly directing his comments at Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and David Perdue (R-GA), who also attended the meeting and initially said they “do not recall” Trump’s “shithole” remarks.

Cotton later said that Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), who confirmed the Washington Post’s original report on Trump’s comments, was “incorrect.”

“I didn’t hear it,” he told “Face the Nation” host John Dickerson.

Meanwhile, Perdue insisted on Sunday that Trump never used that phrase, saying it was a “gross misrepresentation” of what happened in the meeting.

Durbin’s spokesman said that both Republicans have a “credibility problem.”

After shocking reports of the meeting arose on Thursday, Graham neither confirmed nor denied their accuracy, saying instead that “following comments by the President, I said my piece directly to him yesterday.”

On Sunday, Trump denied making those comments and declared himself “the least racist person you have ever interviewed” when asked about the remarks.

More Livewire
View All