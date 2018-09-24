Graham Says ‘Witness Coaching’ Part Of Dem Attempt To Undermine Kavanaugh

In a Monday tweet storm, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said that “coaching witnesses” and “reporting thinly-sourced stories” are part of Democrats’ attempt to undermine President Donald Trump by torpedoing his Supreme Court nominee.

When it comes to stopping Pres @realDonaldTrump and his agenda there seem to be no boundaries. Whether it’s coaching witnesses or reporting thinly-sourced stories without proper verification, everything is fair game and falls into the category of – ‘The Ends Justify the Means.’ — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 24, 2018

What we are witnessing is the total collapse of the traditional confirmation process for a Supreme Court nominee. It is being replaced by a game of delay, deception, and wholesale character assassination. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 24, 2018

Clearly when it comes to President Trump, elections – in the eyes of Democrats – have no consequences. In my view, the process needs to move forward with a hearing Thursday, and vote in committee soon thereafter. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 24, 2018

Graham has previously maintained that “unless there’s something more, I’m not going to ruin Judge Kavanaugh’s life” referring to professor Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault accusation. Apparently a second allegation of sexual misconduct from Deborah Ramirez has not changed Graham’s mind.