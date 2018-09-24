Latest
Reports: Rod Rosenstein Offers Resignation
Kushner Courting GOP Mega Donors Who Trump Alienated During Campaign
Trump At UN: ‘It Was A Different World’ When I Called Kim Jong Un ‘Rocket Man’
livewire Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

Graham Says ‘Witness Coaching’ Part Of Dem Attempt To Undermine Kavanaugh

By
September 24, 2018 11:11 am

In a Monday tweet storm, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said that “coaching witnesses” and “reporting thinly-sourced stories” are part of Democrats’ attempt to undermine President Donald Trump by torpedoing his Supreme Court nominee.

Graham has previously maintained that “unless there’s something more, I’m not going to ruin Judge Kavanaugh’s life” referring to professor Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault accusation. Apparently a second allegation of sexual misconduct from Deborah Ramirez has not changed Graham’s mind.

