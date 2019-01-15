Graham Presses Barr To Tell Congress If Trump Was Subject Of Counterintel Probe

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Tuesday urged attorney general nominee William Barr to look into “whether or not, in the appropriate way, a counterintelligence investigation was opened up by somebody at the FBI-slash-Department of Justice against President Trump,” as the New York Times reported.
Barr began to answer, “There are a number of investigations, as I understand it, going on—” but Graham interrupted, asking if Barr had “ever heard of such a thing.”
When Barr said that he hadn’t, Graham asked about “checks and balances” regarding counterintelligence investigations of the President.
“Not outside the FBI,” Barr responded.
