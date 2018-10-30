Latest
25 mins ago
Scalise Doesn’t Object To Trump’s Talk Of Ordering End To Birthright Citizenship
26 mins ago
After Blowback, AP Deletes Tweet Quoting Trump’s False Claim
1 hour ago
Bomb Scares Renew Domestic Terrorism Law Debate
livewire

Graham Falls In Line, Plans Legislation To Scrap Birthright Citizenship

By
October 30, 2018 11:23 am

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), one of President Donald Trump’s biggest allies in the Senate, is wholeheartedly endorsing the President’s desire to scrap birthright citizenship, though it seems that he does not share Trump’s belief that it can be done with an executive order.

Trump vocalized his plan during an Axios interview, though he is adamant that the right, currently enshrined in the 14th Amendment, can be nullified by him alone. That does not seem to be the case.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: