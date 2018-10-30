Graham Falls In Line, Plans Legislation To Scrap Birthright Citizenship

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), one of President Donald Trump’s biggest allies in the Senate, is wholeheartedly endorsing the President’s desire to scrap birthright citizenship, though it seems that he does not share Trump’s belief that it can be done with an executive order.

In addition, I plan to introduce legislation along the same lines as the proposed executive order from President @realDonaldTrump. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 30, 2018

Trump vocalized his plan during an Axios interview, though he is adamant that the right, currently enshrined in the 14th Amendment, can be nullified by him alone. That does not seem to be the case.