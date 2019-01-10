Graham: ‘It Is Time’ For Trump To Declare Emergency To Build The Wall

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said in a statement Thursday that “it is time for President Trump to use emergency powers to fund the construction of a border wall/barrier.”

“I hope it works,” he added.

Read his full statement below:

“Speaker Pelosi’s refusal to negotiate on funding for a border wall/barrier — even if the government were to be reopened — virtually ends the congressional path to funding for a border wall/barrier.

“It is time for President Trump to use emergency powers to fund the construction of a border wall/barrier.

“I hope it works.”