livewire Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

Graham Says Ford and Kavanaugh Are Both ‘Victims,’ Dems Owe Ford An ‘Apology’

By
September 27, 2018 2:35 pm

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Thursday claimed Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford were equally victims and suggested Democrats owe Blasey Ford an apology.

“I’m not going to reward people for playing a political game, I think, with her life,” he said. “She is just as much a victim of this as, I think, Brett Kavanaugh because somebody betrayed her trust and we know who she gave the letter to. And the people that betrayed her trust, they owe her an apology.”

