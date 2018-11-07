Graham Expresses Eagerness To Start ‘New Chapter’ At DOJ

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) expressed eagerness to help President Donald Trump choose a “confirmable, worthy successor” and begin a “new chapter” at the Department of Justice shortly after Attorney General Jeff Sessions was pushed out.

“I look forward to working with President Trump to find a confirmable, worthy successor so that we can start a new chapter at the Department of Justice and deal with both the opportunities and challenges our nation faces,” Graham said in a statement.

Since Republicans maintained control of the Senate Tuesday night, Graham will likely become the next chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and would oversee the confirmation process for Sessions’ successor.

Read the full statement here: