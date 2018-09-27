Latest
Graham After Testimony: ‘Convinced’ Dems ‘Set It Up To Be Just The Way It Is’

By
September 27, 2018 2:30 pm

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Thursday that he felt “ambushed as the majority” after hearing Christine Blasey Ford testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday. He said he was “convinced” that Democrats were using Blasey Ford “to lay this past the midterms so they can win the Senate and never allow Trump to fill the seat.”

“Here’s what I’m more convinced of,” he added. “The friends on the other side [of the aisle, Democrats] set it up to be just the way it is.”

