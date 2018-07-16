Gowdy To Trump: Recognizing Russian Meddling Won’t Delegitimize Your Win

House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-SC) on Monday released a blistering statement reiterating that Russia interfered in the 2016 election and calling on a number of officials on President Trump’s team to inform him that “it is possible to conclude Russia interfered with out election in 2016 without delegitimizing his electoral success.”

Read Gowdy’s full statement below:

Russia is not our friend. Russia attempted to undermine the fundamentals of our democracy, impugn the reliability of the 2016 election, and sow the seeds of discord among Americans. Our intelligence community, including the current one, concluded this, as did the Majority House Intelligence Committee report, as did our fellow Americans who served on grand juries which returned true bills on two separate occasions. I am confident former CIA Director and current Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, DNI Dan Coats, Ambassador Nikki Haley, FBI Director Chris Wray, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and others will be able to communicate to the President it is possible to conclude Russia interfered with our election in 2016 without delegitimizing his electoral success.