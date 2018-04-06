Gowdy Calls His Time In Congress A Waste: ‘I Don’t Have A Lot To Show’

Retiring Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) is counting down the days until his time in Washington, D.C. is up.

Partially because he’s tired of the “ineffectiveness” of the job and the hyper partisanship that he was once the face of, but largely due to his belief that the last seven years in Congress were a waste of time, he told Vice News in an interview Thursday night.

“I have 19 more drives to the airport before this session is over,” he told Vice. “I liked the people, I don’t like the job. … To the extent men judge themselves based on what they do for a living, I don’t have a lot to show for the last seven years.”

Gowdy announced his retirement in January by proclaiming: “Whatever skills I may have are better utilized in a courtroom than in Congress.” He’s been critical of the gig ever since and told Vice Thursday that Republicans’ main downfall in 2018 is the constant need to “win.”

“We’ve convinced ourselves that we have to win because the country will go to Hades in a handbasket if my team doesn’t win,” he said.

Watch the full interview below: