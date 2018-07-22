Gowdy: Trump Advisers Should Weigh Quitting If He Doesn’t Heed Russia Intel

House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-SC) said Sunday that President Donald Trump’s top advisers should consider resigning if he doesn’t follow their advice on Russia.

“The evidence is overwhelming, it can be proven beyond any evidentiary burden, that Russia is not our friend and they tried to attack us in 2016,” Gowdy told Fox News’ Bret Baier. “So the President either needs to rely on the people that he has chosen to advise him, or those advisers need to re-evaluate whether or not they can serve in this administration.”

“But the disconnect cannot continue. The evidence is overwhelming and the President needs to say that and act like it.”

Baier had asked Gowdy, who announced his retirement earlier this year, if he agreed with fellow House Intelligence Committee member Rep. Will Hurd’s (R-TX) op-ed in the New York Times Thursday asserting that Trump had “actively participated in a Russian disinformation campaign that legitimized Russian denial [of election interference] and weakened the credibility of the United States to both our friends and foes abroad.”

Gowdy didn’t answer directly, but said Trump had access to more evidence than anyone and specifically mentioned Trump’s access to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, FBI Director Christopher Wray, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, all of whom Trump nominated for those roles.

“There is no way you can listen to the evidence and not conclude not that the Democrats were the victims, but the United States of America were the victims,” he said separately, adding: “There was this equivocation during the press conference that — I’m glad he corrected it — but when you’re the leader of the free world, every syllable matters, and you really shouldn’t be having to correct it when you’re the leader of the free world.”

Following Trump’s private meeting and subsequent disastrous press conference Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman on Saturday defended his decision not to resign.