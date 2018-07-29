Latest
A firefighter makes a stand in front of an advancing wildfire as it approaches a residence Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Redding ,Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 28: Members of the New York City Police Department stand outside the headquarters of The New York Times, June 28, 2018 in New York City. NYPD announced increased security in Manhattan at major media companies following a shooting today at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
GOP Sen. Johnson On Trump’s Threatened Shutdown: ‘I Don’t Think It’d Be Helpful’

By | July 29, 2018 1:50 pm
Screenshot/CBS News

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said Sunday that he didn’t think President Donald Trump’s threatened shutdown of the government over his immigration and border wall priorities “would be helpful” for Republicans facing elections in November. 

In an interview with Johnson Sunday, CBS “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan asked about President Donald Trump’s tweet earlier in the day threatening a government shutdown if Congress didn’t approve more funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, among other demands.

You’re the chair of homeland security committee, should we expect a September shutdown?” Brennan asked.

“Let’s hope not,” Johnson said. “I think hopefully most of the appropriation bills will actually be passed, a little better prioritization of spending. I certainly don’t like playing shutdown politics.”

Brennan asked “how damaging” a shutdown would be for Republican candidates ahead of the November elections.

“I don’t think it’d be helpful,” Johnson said. “So let’s try and avoid it.”

Watch below:

