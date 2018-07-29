GOP Sen. Johnson On Trump’s Threatened Shutdown: ‘I Don’t Think It’d Be Helpful’

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said Sunday that he didn’t think President Donald Trump’s threatened shutdown of the government over his immigration and border wall priorities “would be helpful” for Republicans facing elections in November.

In an interview with Johnson Sunday, CBS “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan asked about President Donald Trump’s tweet earlier in the day threatening a government shutdown if Congress didn’t approve more funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, among other demands.

“You’re the chair of homeland security committee, should we expect a September shutdown?” Brennan asked.

“Let’s hope not,” Johnson said. “I think hopefully most of the appropriation bills will actually be passed, a little better prioritization of spending. I certainly don’t like playing shutdown politics.”

Brennan asked “how damaging” a shutdown would be for Republican candidates ahead of the November elections.

“I don’t think it’d be helpful,” Johnson said. “So let’s try and avoid it.”

