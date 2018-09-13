Latest
Flynn, GOP Reps, Trumpers Join Far-Right Media At Gateway Pundit-Schlafly Event

September 13, 2018 4:48 pm

It’s the who’s-who of the far right: This weekend, the “Phyllis Schlafly Gateway Eagle Council Conference” will host none other than (in order of self-importance): Rep. Steve King (R-IA), Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Others attending include: Stefan Molyneux, Charlie Kirk, Candace Owens, James O’Keefe, Stephen Moore, Sam Clovis, Jack Posobiec. Far-right Polish parliamentarian Dominik Tarczynski and German parliamentarian Petr Bystron will also speak on a “National Sovereignty International Panel.”

H/t Daily Beast, It’s Going Down.

