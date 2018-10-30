Latest
17 mins ago
39 mins ago
42 mins ago
GOP Rep. Shuts Down Trump Plan To End Birthright Citizenship: ‘You Can’t End It’

By
October 30, 2018 9:49 am

Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-FL) pushed back against President Trump’s apparent interest in ending birthright citizenship via executive order, tweeting that citizenship for babies born in the U.S. is “protected by the Constitution” and can’t be ended by an executive order.

