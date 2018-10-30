GOP Rep. Shuts Down Trump Plan To End Birthright Citizenship: ‘You Can’t End It’

Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-FL) pushed back against President Trump’s apparent interest in ending birthright citizenship via executive order, tweeting that citizenship for babies born in the U.S. is “protected by the Constitution” and can’t be ended by an executive order.

Birthright citizenship is protected by the Constitution, so no @realDonaldTrump you can’t end it by executive order. What we really need is broad immigration reform that makes our country more secure and reaffirms our wonderful tradition as a nation of immigrants. https://t.co/7xlbfrt6rW — Carlos Curbelo (@carloslcurbelo) October 30, 2018