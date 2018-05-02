GOP Reps Nominate Trump For Nobel Peace Prize Over Work On North Korea

Some Republican lawmakers have taken an off-hand comment from South Korean President Moon Jae-in — that President Trump can “take the Nobel prize” for helping broker peace between North and South Korea — to heart.

In a letter sent Wednesday, a group of 18 GOP members of Congress, led by Rep. Luke Messer (R-IN), nominated Trump for the coveted Nobel Peace Prize, citing “his work to end the Korean War, denuclearize the Korean peninsula and bring peace to the region.”

“Since taking office, President Trump has worked tirelessly to apply maximum pressure on North Korea to end its illicit weapons program and bring peace to the region,” the lawmakers said in the letter. “His administration successfully united the international community, including China, to impose one of the most successful international sanctions regimes in history. The sanctions have decimated the North Korean economy and have been largely credited for bringing North Korea to the negotiating table.”

Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un plan to meet for a summit in North Korea sometime this month or in early June to discuss the denuclearization of North Korea, but Trump himself has said he’s willing to “walk out” if negotiations aren’t successful. While the planned summit is widely considered an historic feat, it comes on the heels of months of an openly fraught relationship between Trump and Kim, that ignited when the two world leaders began trading juvenile insults over Twitter and in comments to the media.

Read the letter below: