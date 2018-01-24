Latest
UNITED STATES - JANUARY 09: Alex Azar, nominee to be Department of Health and Human Services secretary, testifies during his Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing in Dirksen Building on January 9, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
6 mins ago
Senate Confirms Ex-Pharma Exec Alex Azar As Trump’s Second HHS Secretary
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein address the National Summit on Crime Reduction and Public Safety at the Hyatt Regency hotel June 20, 2017 in Bethesda, Maryland. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has recused himself from the Justice Department's investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election, when he served as an advisor to the campaign of President Donlad Trump. Rosenstein took over the Justice Department's investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself due to his involvement in the Trump campaign.
20 mins ago
WH Can’t Say Whether Trump Asked Acting FBI Director About His Vote
BROOKLYN BOROUGH HALL, BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES - 2017/12/07: The Association of Legal Aid Attorneys - UAW Local 2325 (ALAA), along with dozens of unions, immigrant rights organizations, and community groups held a rally on December 7, 2017 at Brooklyn Borough Hall to call on the Office of Court Administration (OCA) and Chief Judge Janet DiFiore to immediately implement a policy to prohibit Immigration & Customs Enforcement agents from entering state courthouses, and to end coordination with ICE. Enacting these policies would help solidify New York City and New York State’s “Sanctuary” status and make sure that our courthouses are places of justice rather than fear. (Photo by Erik McGregor/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
33 mins ago
Mayors Announce WH Meeting Boycott Over DOJ’s Sanctuary Cities Threat
livewire

GOP Rep. Accused Of Harassment Says Younger Aide ‘Invited’ His Behavior

By | January 24, 2018 10:19 am
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call Group

Rep. Patrick Meehan (R-PA), who was recently booted from House Ethics Committee after the panel opened an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against him, on Tuesday said a younger aide who accused him of misconduct “invited” his behavior.

The New York Times reported over the weekend that Meehan settled a sexual misconduct complaint with the former aide, who was decades younger than Meehan and whose name has not been made public.

Meehan on Tuesday told the New York Times that the aide “specifically invited” his communications, and said the aide’s expression that she was not comfortable with his overtures “really” hurt his feelings.

“This was a person who specifically invited communication with me so that she would be able to have the ability to be there for me,” Meehan said. “That I would find later that that was not something that she was comfortable with, really hurts me.”

“I didn’t do anything wrong,” he also claimed.

Meehan told the Philadelphia Inquirer on Tuesday that he considered the aide a “soul mate” but did not pursue a relationship with her, and reacted badly when she told him she was in a relationship because he was stressed about the Obamacare repeal effort.

“Sometimes I have the tendency to lash out to others on the staff,” he said, “and you go hardest on the ones that you care the most about.”

Meehan said he “developed an affection” for the aide but told her that he was “happily married” and “not interested in a relationship, particularly not any sexual relationship” and remained loyal to his wife.

“But we were soul mates,” Meehan said. “I think that the idea of soul mate is that sort of person that you go through remarkable experiences together.”

More Livewire
View All