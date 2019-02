Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), who served as chair of the House Republican conference for six years until this past January, argued against President Donald Trump’s plans to declare a national emergency on Thursday.

How would Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders use this precedent for a national disaster declaration to force the Green New Deal on the American people? pic.twitter.com/S0ECCS4ba6 — CathyMcMorrisRodgers (@cathymcmorris) February 14, 2019