Latest
US President Donald Trump arrives to a press conference on September 26, 2018, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
6 mins ago
Trump Delays Rosenstein Chat: Doesn’t Want To ‘Interfere With’ Senate Hearing
16 mins ago
Kamala Harris Reminds Blasey Ford: ‘You Are Not On Trial’
29 mins ago
‘Let Me Put An End To This Mystery’: Blasey Ford’s Lawyer Cut Off Polygraph Questions
livewire Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

GOP Outside Counsel’s Last Questions For Blasey Ford Left Some Scratching Heads

By
September 27, 2018 2:19 pm

Rachel Mitchell, the outside counsel asking questions on behalf of Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans on Thursday, appeared to criticize the format of the hearing in which she’d been asked to participate on Thursday, though her last line of questions to Christine Blasey Ford appeared to catch some people in the room off-guard. Watch below:

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: