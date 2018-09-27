Rachel Mitchell, the outside counsel asking questions on behalf of Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans on Thursday, appeared to criticize the format of the hearing in which she’d been asked to participate on Thursday, though her last line of questions to Christine Blasey Ford appeared to catch some people in the room off-guard. Watch below:

GOP outside counsel’s last questions for Blasey Ford left some scratching heads: pic.twitter.com/noZplyiArB — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) September 27, 2018