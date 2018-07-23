Latest
Kelly Advocated For Ousting Of Pruitt Loyalists In EPA
Trump Continues With Claims That Page FISA App Discredits Mueller Probe
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 22: Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams takes the stage to declare victory in the primary during an election night event on May 22, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. If elected, Abrams would become the first African American female governor in the state of Georgia. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)
With Governor’s Race, Georgia Auditions As 2020 Swing State
GOP Lawmaker, Ex-FBI Agent: Trump Was ‘Manipulated By Vladimir Putin’

By | July 23, 2018 8:46 am
UNITED STATES - JULY 17: Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., leaves a meeting of the House Republican Conference at the Capitol Hill Club on July 17, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Group

A Republican lawmaker and former FBI agent told NPR on Sunday that it’s clear President Donald Trump was “manipulated” by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The President was manipulated by Vladimir Putin. … Vladimir Putin is a master manipulator,” Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) told NPR’s Michel Martin, adding that he was “frankly sickened by the exchange” between the two world leaders.

After appearing to publicly support Putin in his denial of meddling in the 2016 election, Trump attempted to walk back some of his comments, claiming he misspoke during a joint press conference with the Russian president. Many Republicans have responded with statements of fierce support of the U.S. intelligence community, but few have criticized Trump directly.

“It needs to be accepted as fact by everybody in our government because we need to respond to that reality and it’s a significant threat. We cannot let that happen again,” Fitzpatrick said.

