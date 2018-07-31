GOP Gov Candidate Pulls Out All Stops In Flattering Ad After Trump Endorsement

Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) milked his endorsement from President Donald Trump for everything it’s worth in the lead-up to a competitive gubernatorial primary next month, producing a campaign ad gushing with love for the President.

The ad is made up of various shots of DeSantis employing his children to convey his boundless adoration for Trump.

In one, he and his young daughter play with blocks as he tells her to “build a wall.” In another, he reads to his baby son from “Art of the Deal.” He mimes teaching his daughter to read from a Trump lawn sign and tucks his son into his crib, swaddled in a MAGA onesie with a Trump flag draped across the railing.

The familial scenes are overlaid with phrases like “Pitbull Trump defender.”

Trump made his endorsement via Twitter about a month ago, giving DeSantis a bump in the polls. The primary field is crowded, with seven other candidates jockeying for a place in the general election.

Watch below:

