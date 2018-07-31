Latest
Treasury Dept Reviewing If It Can Enact Tax Cut For Rich Without Congress
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at an event where he signed an executive order establishing a National Council for the American Worker. President Trump hosted leaders of the private sector to sign a “Pledge to America’s Workers” to create solutions to issues affecting the American labor force, and to create more than 500,000 opportunities for students and workers over the next 5 years. The event took place in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, July 19, 2018 (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
Despite Trump's Willingness, Iran Shuts Down Possibility Of Talks
N. Korea Constructs New Missiles While Trump Claims Denuclearization Success
GOP Gov Candidate Pulls Out All Stops In Flattering Ad After Trump Endorsement

By | July 31, 2018 8:26 am

Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) milked his endorsement from President Donald Trump for everything it’s worth in the lead-up to a competitive gubernatorial primary next month, producing a campaign ad gushing with love for the President.

The ad is made up of various shots of DeSantis employing his children to convey his boundless adoration for Trump.

In one, he and his young daughter play with blocks as he tells her to “build a wall.” In another, he reads to his baby son from “Art of the Deal.” He mimes teaching his daughter to read from a Trump lawn sign and tucks his son into his crib, swaddled in a MAGA onesie with a Trump flag draped across the railing.

The familial scenes are overlaid with phrases like “Pitbull Trump defender.”

Trump made his endorsement via Twitter about a month ago, giving DeSantis a bump in the polls. The primary field is crowded, with seven other candidates jockeying for a place in the general election.

Watch below:

