GOP Bill Approves Funds For Trump’s Military Parade

This year’s National Defense Authorization Act, the Republicans’ proposed 2019 defense spending bill, greenlights funding for President Donald Trump’s long-coveted military parade.

“In order to honor American veterans, including American veterans of past wars that the Secretary of Defense determines have not received appropriate recognition, the Secretary may provide such support as the Secretary determines is appropriate for a parade to be carried out in the District of Columbia,” the bill reads.

“The Secretary would be authorized to expend funds authorized to be appropriated under this Act for the display of small arms and munitions appropriate for customary ceremonial honors and for the participation of military units that perform customary ceremonial duties,” it continues.

Trump first voiced his desire for a military parade in September 2017, after being wowed by the Bastille Day display in France.

“So we’re actually thinking about Fourth of July, Pennsylvania Avenue, having a really great parade to show our military strength,” Trump said at the time.