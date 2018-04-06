Latest
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions holds a news conference at the Department of Justice December 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. Sessions called the question-and-answer session with reporters to highlight his department's fight to reduce violent crime.
Sessions Orders ‘Zero Tolerance’ Policy For Illegal Crossings At Mexican Border
FILE - In this July 18, 2016, file photo, Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort walks around the convention floor before the opening session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Hillary Clinton’s campaign is questioning Donald Trump’s top political aide’s ties to a pro-Kremlin political party in Ukraine, claiming it is evidence of the Republican nominee’s cozy relationship with Russia. The New York Times reported that handwritten ledgers found in Ukraine show $12.7 million in undisclosed payments to Paul Manafort from the pro-Russia party founded by the country’s former president Viktor Yanukovych. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Manafort Wants Mueller To Divulge More Details About The Case Against Him
Scott Pruitt, EPA Administrator, spoke after President Trump made the statement that the United States is withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord, in the Rose Garden of the White House, On Thursday, June 1, 2017. (Photo by Cheriss May) (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
Pruitt Meets With Trump In Fight To Keep Job Amid Mounting Ethics Scrutiny
GOP Rep. Brandishes Gun At Meeting: ‘I’m Not Going To Be A Gabby Giffords’

By | April 6, 2018 5:45 pm
Chuck Burton/AP

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) brandished a loaded handgun at a meeting with constituents on Friday, declaring afterward “I’m not going to be a Gabby Giffords.”

According to the Post and Courier, he pulled out the loaded gun at an event about gun violence to demonstrate that the weapon is only dangerous in the hands of criminals.

He reportedly followed up his comment about the former Arizona congresswoman who was shot in 2011 with “I don’t mind dying, but whoever shoots me better shoot well or I’m shooting back.”

Per the Post and Courier, he maintained that he would bring his gun out at more constituent events in the future, saying, “I’m tired of these liberals jumping on the guns themselves as if they are the cause of the problem. Guns are not the problem.”

