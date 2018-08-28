livewire The Right-Wing Media

Google Responds To Trump’s Bias Accusation: Search Results Aren’t Political

By
August 28, 2018 11:19 am

After President Trump accused Google’s search engine of being “RIGGED” against him, the company hit back, saying its search queries are not only unbiased, they’re designed to surface only “high-quality content,” a sting against some far-right sites’ credibility.

Read the full statement, via Reuters, below:

“When users type queries into the Google Search bar, our goal is to make sure they receive the most relevant answers in a matter of seconds. Search is not used to set a political agenda and we don’t bias our results toward any political ideology. Every year, we issue hundreds of improvements to our algorithms to ensure they surface high-quality content in response to users’ queries. We continually work to improve Google Search and we never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment.

