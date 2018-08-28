Google Responds To Trump’s Bias Accusation: Search Results Aren’t Political

After President Trump accused Google’s search engine of being “RIGGED” against him, the company hit back, saying its search queries are not only unbiased, they’re designed to surface only “high-quality content,” a sting against some far-right sites’ credibility.
Read the full statement, via Reuters, below:
“When users type queries into the Google Search bar, our goal is to make sure they receive the most relevant answers in a matter of seconds. Search is not used to set a political agenda and we don’t bias our results toward any political ideology. Every year, we issue hundreds of improvements to our algorithms to ensure they surface high-quality content in response to users’ queries. We continually work to improve Google Search and we never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment.