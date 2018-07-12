Goodlatte At Strzok Hearing Circus: ‘What Does Trump Support Smell Like’

At the contentious and chaotic hearing before the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees Thursday, House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) went after FBI Agent Peter Strzok, taking issue with a peculiar phrase Strzok once texted.

Strzok had texted fellow agent Lisa Page: “Just went to a southern Virginia Walmart. I could SMELL the Trump support.”

Goodlatte read the text and asked Strzok: “What does Trump support smell like?”

Strzok brushed aside the question, saying that he was conveying his shock in the “extraordinary difference in the expression of political opinion and belief” in southern Virginia from northern Virginia where he lives.

Goodlatte then insinuated that Strzok finds Trump supporters ignorant in an attempt to show that Strzok’s personal politics affected his work on FBI investigations.

