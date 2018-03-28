‘God And Donald Trump’ Author: Allegations Are Between ‘Him And God’

The author of “God and Donald Trump” argued Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s pro-Christian policies were more important that the numerous allegations of sexual assault and other types of misconduct made against him.

“What about all of the women who have accused Donald Trump?” CNN’s Alisyn Camerota asked Stephen Strang, a Pentecostal and the founder of Charisma Magazine, and the author of the book.

“That’s between them and Donald Trump,” Strang said. “This will have to play out.”

Camerota pressed: “Why are you willing to overlook that, and the fact that he’s tried to shame them, and called them all liars, and talked about some of their looks, and said that he wouldn’t dare to sexually harass them, look at their looks?”

“Well look, it’s not about those kinds of things,” Strang said. “It’s about the policies. That’s a hundred times more important, the direction of the country.”

“Millions of Christians were believing that the country was going in the wrong direction, and we prayed,” he added. “We prayed. And God raised up a man that we didn’t expect and that we didn’t even like, but he has become our champion in a way that nobody else has.”

Strang had earlier said he interviewed Trump in 2016 and found him to be “respectful, to actually be a little bit humble.”

“I was amazed, and other people that deal with him say that he’s a changed man,” he said. He added later: “I believe that he accepted Christ.”

But Strang stopped short of offering proof of Trump’s apparently newfound godliness.

“These allegations are from a long time ago, and when we elected him, you know, the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape had just come out, and people knew that he was not perfect,” he said near the start of the interview. “I bring that up again and again in my book because we Christians know that you have to have forgiveness, and that God can change lives, and that the leaders in the Bible that we read about from King David on were not perfect.”

“But in order to receive forgiveness, don’t you have to confess to your sins?” Camerota asked.

“That’s between him and God,” Strang said.

“Are you practicing some willful blindness in overlooking all this to just look at the policies?” Camerota asked at one point. “Are you putting blinders on?”

“Not anymore than the media did overlooking John Kennedy or Bill Clinton,” Strang said. “What they did in the Oval Office was much, much worse than whatever is being alleged. Plus, we all knew this. We all knew it.”

