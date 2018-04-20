Giuliani Thinks Mueller Probe Could Wrap Up In A Few Weeks

Rudy Giuliani, the latest addition to President Donald Trump’s personal legal team, believes that with his help, special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation could come to a conclusion within the next two or three weeks.

The former New York City mayor and Trump surrogate told the New York Post that he is going to work with the special counsel’s office to negotiate the compliance from the White House they need to end the investigation.

“I don’t know yet what’s outstanding. But I don’t think it’s going to take more than a week or two to get a resolution. They’re almost there,” he told the New York Post. “I’m going to ask Mueller, ‘What do you need to wrap it up?’”

Giuliani told CNN that he plans to ask Mueller’s team for a list of what they need in order for Trump to comply, and that the compliance could take as little as “a couple of weeks.” He said that Mueller’s probe “needs a little push” to come to a conclusion and that will be Giuliani’s role on the legal team handling the Russia investigation.