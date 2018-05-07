Giuliani On His Interviews: Feels ‘Good’ That Everything Is ‘Straightened Out’

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said that he feels “pretty good” about his recent media tour, and that the President’s legal team has “straightened everything out” and is “setting the agenda,” according to a Sunday Washington Post report.

“Everybody’s reacting to us now, and I feel good about that because that’s what I came in to do,” he reportedly added.

Giuliani said that that the plan for the weekend was for Trump to focus on foreign affairs, while the lawyers dealt with matters related to Stormy Daniels’ lawsuit and Michael Cohen’s legal trouble. They promised to only “bother” the President when necessary.

Giuliani has embarked on a wide-ranging cable news tour in recent days, making contradictory statements about Trump’s reimbursement of Cohen’s $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, a bombshell he first dropped on Wednesday.