livewire Michael Cohen Saga

Giuliani On Kushner: ‘Jared Is A Fine Man’ But ‘Men Are Disposable’

By | May 3, 2018 10:53 am

While defending President Donald Trump’s daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump, President Trump’s lawyer also took a swipe at her husband, Jared Kushner.

During an interview with Sean Hannity on Wednesday evening, Rudy Giuliani said the “whole country would turn” on special counsel Robert Mueller if he “went after” Ivanka Trump as part of his probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. But Kushner? Not so much.

“Jared is a fine man, you know that, but men are, you know, disposable,” he said. “But a fine woman like Ivanka? Come on.”

 

