Giuliani Among Figures At Paris Anti-Iran Event Targeted By Alleged Bomb Plot

By | July 2, 2018 5:56 pm
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images North America

Rudy Giuliani was among the speakers at an anti-Iran gathering held in Paris this weekend that was threatened by an alleged bomb plot, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

European authorities have arrested four people, including an Iranian diplomat, for allegedly attempting to wreak havoc on the annual gathering backed by Iranian opposition group Mujahedin-e Khalq, or MeK. Per the Journal, law enforcement discovered an ignition device and homemade explosive in a car allegedly belonging to two of the suspects.

This unsettling incident sheds new light on the odd relationship between the Iranian exiles who compose MeK and prominent U.S. conservatives including Giuliani. Though MeK spent years on the U.S. State Department’s list of terrorist organizations, it has received support from and paid lucrative speaking fees to mostly conservative politicians who similarly support the replacement of Iran’s Islamist government.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former Democratic New Mexico Bill Richardson headlined Saturday’s event in Paris alongside Giuliani.

As TPM reported, Giuliani gave another speech on behalf of the group in Albania in March of this year.

Trump’s hardline National Security Advisor John Bolton is also a strong supporter of MeK.

