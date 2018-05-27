Giuliani Demands Docs On Confidential FBI Informant As Condition Of Trump Testimony

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Sunday demanded access to FBI documents on a confidential informant as a condition of the President speaking to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators.

“I want to know, did they get any evidence in that counterintelligence probe?” Giuliani told Fox News’ Bill Hemmer, adding later: “If they don’t show us these documents, we’re just going to have to say no.”

Trump has branded as “Spygate” the news that an FBI informant reportedly contacted members of his campaign in 2016. Giuliani’s remarks Sunday were part of a frequently contradictory discussion about the informant.

While Giuliani maintained that he was not aware of what was discussed during recent briefings between top intelligence and national security officials and members of Congress (at the outset of which White House chief of staff John Kelly and White House lawyer Emmet Flood were also present), he said that Trump was.

“What I know is just what I speculate, not anything that’s been said to me,” he said. “No one has shared it with me.”

“I’m positive that they shared it with the President.”

“But probably at this point it’s better that we don’t know,” Giuliani continued. “We have to know, however, before we can recommend to the President whether or not to be interviewed.”

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee who attended the briefings this past week, said in a separate interview Sunday that the Trump legal team’s tactics were “completely improper.”

“This was supposed to be, ostensibly, about congressional oversight,” he told ABC’s Martha Raddatz. “But of course, the meeting was always intended for something very different, and that is the Trump defense team’s effort to get information in an investigation implicating the President.”