Trump Legal Team Will Decide Whether POTUS Will Be Interviewed In 10 Days

President Donald Trump’s lawyers will likely make a decision about whether Trump will sit for an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller in “a week to 10 days,” Rudy Giuliani told Politico Thursday.

Giuliani said the legal team would spend the weekend reviewing the new framework that Mueller’s team suggested earlier this week, but he cautioned, the team still has the option of rejecting the interview overall. The President’s lawyers are trying to decide whether they’ll allow Mueller’s team to ask Trump questions about obstruction of justice.

Earlier this week, the Mueller team sent the Trump team a letter saying they would narrow the scope of obstruction-related questions, proposing that Trump answer some those in writing.

Trump’s team is still deciding whether Mueller will be allowed to ask in-person, follow up questions to the written responses. Giuliani said he’d like to avoid obstruction related.

“We don’t want questioning on obstruction. They would have to concede that,” he said. “It depends on how much they want his testimony on the other [topic].”