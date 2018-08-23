Latest
In Public, Aides Say Trump Is Teflon; In Private, They Worry About The Future
South Africa Blasts Trump Over Racially Divisive Tweet About ‘White Farmers’
Lone Manafort Juror Blocked Conviction On All 18 Counts
Giuliani Calls On DOJ To ‘Wake Up’ And Indict Hillary Clinton

By
August 23, 2018 9:18 am

Rudy Giuliani on Thursday tried to change the subject from Michael Cohen’s guilty plea. He called on the DOJ to “wake up” and suggested Hillary Clinton should be indicted over the Steele dossier.

