Giuliani Calls On DOJ To ‘Wake Up’ And Indict Hillary Clinton

Rudy Giuliani on Thursday tried to change the subject from Michael Cohen’s guilty plea. He called on the DOJ to “wake up” and suggested Hillary Clinton should be indicted over the Steele dossier.

If there is any justice left at DOJ why is payment by Hillary Clinton and DNC to FusionGPS for the phony Steele dossier not under investigation. On your theory in Cohen plea it’s an illegal campaign contribution.Let’s go DOJ wake up. where’s the indictment. Clintons not above law — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 23, 2018