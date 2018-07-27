Giuliani Calls Cohen ‘Liar’ Over Reports That Trump Knew About June 2016 Meeting

Following reports that Michael Cohen is willing to tell federal investigators that President Donald Trump knew about a meeting between his son and a Russian lawyer during the campaign, Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani appeared on CNN to discredit Cohen.

“He’s been lying all week, he’s been lying for years,” Giuliani told CNN’s Chris Cuomo Thursday night, adding that the evidence revealed in a recording of Trump and Cohen talking about a hush payment to a former Playboy model further proves the “serious lies” he’s told other the years.

“I don’t see how he has any credibility,” he said. “There’s nobody that I know that knows him that hasn’t warned me that if he’s backed up against a wall he’ll lie like crazy, because he’s lied all his life.”

Cohen reportedly is willing to tell special counsel Robert Mueller that he was in the room when Donald Trump Jr. told his father about a meeting he was setting up with a Russian lawyer who had promised dirt on Hillary Clinton. Sources familiar with the matter told CNN that Cohen said Tump told his son to take the meeting.

Giuliani told CNN that it’s Trump’s legal team’s position that that information is a lie.

“A person who is found to be an incredible liar, he’s got a tremendous motive to lie now because he’s got nothing to give, says it, all of a sudden, at the 11th hour. I don’t think anybody believes that,” he told Cuomo.

Cohen is currently under a criminal investigation for his business dealings, including a hush payment he made to porn actress Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about an alleged affair with Trump.