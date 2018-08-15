Latest
livewire

Giuliani Brags About Being Closer To Trump Than Omarosa: ‘I Know She’s Lying’

By | August 15, 2018 8:08 am
On Tuesday, January 31, Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of New York City, was present for U.S. President Donald Trump's live announcement of Colo. appeals court judge Neil Gorsuch as his Supreme Court of the United States nominee, in the East Room of the White House. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
NurPhoto via Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani shielded the President from Omarosa Manigault Newman’s allegations that he knew about the DNC email hack before Wikileaks published them by bragging that he was “closer” to Trump that Omarosa.

“Omarosa’s allegation is not in her book — we have seen no proof to substantiate what she alleges, but it is that she says with great confidence, certainly on television, he knew about the DNC e-mails before Wikileaks dropped them,” he told CNN’s Chris Cuomo. “I know she’s lying. … I know she’s lying because I was on the campaign more than she was. I was closer to him than she was.”

Giuliani then pulled a page from Trump’s tome by quashing Manigault Newman’s credibility: “She’s a little too much of a — kind of far out,” he said.

In a recent circuit of press interviews, Manigault Newman claimed Trump knew about the emails taken from the DNC’s server before they were released, which Trump has denied, despite publicly goading the Russians to hack Hillary Clinton’s emails during the 2016 campaign.

