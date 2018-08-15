Giuliani Brags About Being Closer To Trump Than Omarosa: ‘I Know She’s Lying’

President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani shielded the President from Omarosa Manigault Newman’s allegations that he knew about the DNC email hack before Wikileaks published them by bragging that he was “closer” to Trump that Omarosa.

“Omarosa’s allegation is not in her book — we have seen no proof to substantiate what she alleges, but it is that she says with great confidence, certainly on television, he knew about the DNC e-mails before Wikileaks dropped them,” he told CNN’s Chris Cuomo. “I know she’s lying. … I know she’s lying because I was on the campaign more than she was. I was closer to him than she was.”

Giuliani then pulled a page from Trump’s tome by quashing Manigault Newman’s credibility: “She’s a little too much of a — kind of far out,” he said.

In a recent circuit of press interviews, Manigault Newman claimed Trump knew about the emails taken from the DNC’s server before they were released, which Trump has denied, despite publicly goading the Russians to hack Hillary Clinton’s emails during the 2016 campaign.