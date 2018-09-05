Latest
12 mins ago
Obama To Hit Midterm Campaign Trail, Starting In California And Ohio
32 mins ago
Group Posing As Russian Trolls Is Able To Buy Divisive Google Ads For $35
42 mins ago
Incensed About Woodward’s Book, Trump Calls On ‘Washington Politicians’ To Change Libel Laws
livewire

Giuliani Adopts ‘Woodward Made It Up’ Defense

By
September 5, 2018 8:55 am

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani is joining with other Trump administration officials to claim that an episode from legendary reporter Bob Woodward’s White House memoir, “Fear,” is fabricated. It is unclear which “incident” Giuliani is referring to.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: