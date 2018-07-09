Latest
livewire

Ginni Thomas: Jordan Is ‘Under Attack’ For ‘Threatening Elites’

By | July 9, 2018 12:10 pm
AFP/Getty Images

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, shared a Facebook post Monday claiming that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) was being falsely accused of lying about his knowledge of rampant sexual assault while coaching wrestling at Ohio State University.

“Jim Jordan is under attack, with false accusations, because he threatens the elite,” she wrote on the post with the video below.

Jordan has now been accused by seven former Ohio State University wrestlers of lying about his ignorance of the sexual abuse many players suffered at the hands of team doctor Richard Strauss.

The university has opened an investigation into the now-deceased Strauss’ conduct and ethics experts are calling on the Office of Congressional Ethics to investigate Jordan’s claims of ignorance.

