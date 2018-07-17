Gingrich: Trump’s Putin Presser ‘Most Serious Mistake Of His Presidency’

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich joined the growing chorus of bipartisan criticism of President Donald Trump’s comments at his joint presser with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, calling them “the most serious mistake of his presidency.”

President Trump must clarify his statements in Helsinki on our intelligence system and Putin. It is the most serious mistake of his presidency and must be corrected—-immediately. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) July 16, 2018

During the presser, Trump refused to disavow Putin over the 12 Russians indicted for hacking into the 2016 U.S. election, choosing to take Putin’s word over that of multiple U.S. intelligence agencies.

Gingrich is joined in his disapproval by Republicans including Sens. John McCain (R-AZ) and Bob Corker (R-TN), Fox hosts Neil Cavuto and Abby Huntsman and Reps. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) and Justin Amash (R-MI), among others.