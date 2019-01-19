Latest
22 mins ago
Texas Border Towns’ GOP Rep: Trump’s Border ‘Crisis’ Is A ‘Myth’
In this image provided by the Secretary of National Defense, soldiers guard the area where the explosion was recorded in Tlahuelilpan, Hidalgo state, Mexico, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. A huge fire exploded at a pipeline leaking fuel in central Mexico on Friday, killing at least 21 people and badly burning 71 others as locals were collecting the spilling gasoline in buckets and garbage cans, officials said.The leak was caused by an illegal tap that fuel thieves had drilled into the pipeline in a small town in the state of Hidalgo, about 62 miles (100 kilometers) north of Mexico City, according to state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos, or Pemex. (Secretary of National Defense via AP)
1 hour ago
Illegal Pipeline Tap Explosion Kills 66 In Mexico; 85 Missing
2 hours ago
BuzzFeed Responds To Mueller Statement: ‘We Stand By Our Reporting’
livewire

Gillibrand On Calling For Franken To Resign: ‘Enough Was Enough’

By
January 19, 2019 11:54 am

At a campaign stop in Iowa Friday, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), who said Tuesday that she will run for President, was asked about her December 2017 call on former Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) to resign in light of multiple groping allegations.

Dozens of Democratic senators ultimately called on Franken to resign, and he did eventually announce his resignation in December 2017.  In her response to the question Friday, captured below by The Washington Post’s Dave Weigel, Gillibrand said that in light of mounting credible allegations against Franken, “I couldn’t remain silent anymore.”

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: