Gillibrand On Calling For Franken To Resign: ‘Enough Was Enough’

At a campaign stop in Iowa Friday, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), who said Tuesday that she will run for President, was asked about her December 2017 call on former Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) to resign in light of multiple groping allegations.

Dozens of Democratic senators¬†ultimately called on Franken to resign, and he did eventually announce his resignation in December 2017.¬† In her response to the question Friday, captured below by The Washington Post’s Dave Weigel, Gillibrand said that in light of mounting credible allegations against Franken, “I couldn’t remain silent anymore.”