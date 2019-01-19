Gillibrand On Calling For Franken To Resign: ‘Enough Was Enough’

At a campaign stop in Iowa Friday, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), who said Tuesday that she will run for President, was asked about her December 2017 call on former Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) to resign in light of multiple groping allegations.

Dozens of Democratic senators ultimately called on Franken to resign, and he did eventually announce his resignation in December 2017. In her response to the question Friday, captured below by The Washington Post’s Dave Weigel, Gillibrand said that in light of mounting credible allegations against Franken, “I couldn’t remain silent anymore.”