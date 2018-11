Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) gave the strongest indication yet that she’s a possible Democratic contender for president in 2020 when she told Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” Thursday that she was giving the idea a “long, hard thought of consideration.”

“I’ve seen the hatred and the division that President Trump has put out into our country, and it has called me to fight as hard as I possibly can to restore the moral compass of this country,” she said.

