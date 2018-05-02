Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate Points Gun At Teen In Campaign Ad

A Georgia gubernatorial candidate has aired a new campaign ad in which he points a shotgun at one of his daughter’s suitors, demanding “respect” and “a healthy appreciation for the Second Amendment” as prerequisites to date her, the Washington Post reported Wednesday.

In the ad, Georgia secretary of state Brian Kemp sits in a room full of guns next to “Jake,” a young man wearing khakis and a button-down shirt. At gunpoint, Jake lists the reasons that Kemp is running for governor.

The ad has reportedly sparked intense reactions, some calling for it to be taken off the air because of the implicit violence and misogyny, some citing it as in defiance of basic gun safety, and some hailing it as a victory over political correctness.

Kemp seemed to shrug off the criticism, tweeting “I’m conservative, folks. Get over it!”