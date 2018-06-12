Latest
UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 06: Rep. John Culberson, R-Texas, right, and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., conduct a news conference in the Capitol on Hurricane Harvey relief efforts and DACA on September 6, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
27 mins ago
More Than Half The Republicans In Tossup Races Aren’t On DACA Discharge Petition
33 mins ago
Trump’s Glowing Portrait Of Kim Jong Un: ‘Great Personality,’ ‘Funny Guy,’ ‘Talented’
on May 23, 2018 in Washington, DC.
3 hours ago
Judge: Mueller Must ID For Manafort Ex-Foreign Pols Referenced In Indictment
livewire

Kellyanne Conway’s Husband Debunks Trump Complaint That Mueller Probe Is Unconstitutional

By | June 12, 2018 2:29 pm
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 17: George T. Conway III, husband of White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, attends the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. The White House said 21,000 people are expected to attend the annual tradition of rolling colored eggs down the White House lawn that was started by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America

George Conway, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s outspoken husband, wrote a legal column Tuesday tearing apart President Donald Trump’s complaint that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe is “UNCONSTITUTIONAL!”

Writing for the “LawFare” blog, Conway meticulously debunked the arguments of conservative legal scholar and Federalist Society cofounder Steven Calabresi, upon which he assumes President Donald Trump’s tweets were been based.

“Unfortunately for the President, these writings are no more correct than the spelling in his original tweet,” Conway said, poking fun at Trump’s misspelling of the word “counsel” in a first attempt at the tweet, which has since been deleted.

Conway is a respected Republican attorney who is notably outspoken on Twitter in denouncing Trump, despite his wife’s high-profile administration job.

In his column, Conway argues that Mueller’s investigation is indeed legal, and that Calabresi’s arguments are specious.

“The ‘constitutional’ arguments made against the special counsel… had little more rigor than the tweet that promoted them,” Conway concludes. “Such a lack of rigor, sadly, has been a disturbing trend in much of the politically charged public discourse about the law lately, and one that lawyers — regardless of their politics — owe a duty to abjure.”

More Livewire
View All
Comments