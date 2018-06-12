Kellyanne Conway’s Husband Debunks Trump Complaint That Mueller Probe Is Unconstitutional

George Conway, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s outspoken husband, wrote a legal column Tuesday tearing apart President Donald Trump’s complaint that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe is “UNCONSTITUTIONAL!”

Writing for the “LawFare” blog, Conway meticulously debunked the arguments of conservative legal scholar and Federalist Society cofounder Steven Calabresi, upon which he assumes President Donald Trump’s tweets were been based.

“Unfortunately for the President, these writings are no more correct than the spelling in his original tweet,” Conway said, poking fun at Trump’s misspelling of the word “counsel” in a first attempt at the tweet, which has since been deleted.

Conway is a respected Republican attorney who is notably outspoken on Twitter in denouncing Trump, despite his wife’s high-profile administration job.

In his column, Conway argues that Mueller’s investigation is indeed legal, and that Calabresi’s arguments are specious.

“The ‘constitutional’ arguments made against the special counsel… had little more rigor than the tweet that promoted them,” Conway concludes. “Such a lack of rigor, sadly, has been a disturbing trend in much of the politically charged public discourse about the law lately, and one that lawyers — regardless of their politics — owe a duty to abjure.”