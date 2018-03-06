Report: George W. Bush Quips That Trump Makes Him ‘Look Pretty Good’

Former President George W. Bush has reportedly found the silver lining in Donald Trump’s presidency.

Bush has been overheard remarking that Trump’s run in the White House is going poorly and makes him look good as a result, the National Journal’s contributing editor Tom DeFrank reported on Monday.

“Sorta makes me look pretty good, doesn’t it?” Bush often says of Trump’s presidency, according to the National Journal.

Bush’s favorability rating was low when he left the White House in 2009, but has increased since then to 61 percent, higher than Trump’s 40 percent rating.